Zac Taylor Addresses His Questionable Super Bowl Play Call

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has finally spoken about his galaxy brain play call against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals were facing a key third-and-one with less than a minute left in the game and were trailing by three. For that play, Taylor called for a run up the middle with backup running back Samaje Perine.

To say that it didn’t work would be a massive understatement. He was stuffed for no gain by Aaron Donald and then Joe Burrow couldn’t complete a pass on fourth down.

That stop ended up securing the victory for the Rams as they won their first championship in two decades.

Taylor confirmed to the media after the game that he was trying to steal a first down with that call.

“Yeah, they were getting a little softer and we thought we could steal a first down there and come back and take some shots at the end zone,” Taylor said. “Just didn’t work out.”

A lot of fans were surprised that Joe Mixon didn’t get the ball in that situation since he’s the Bengals starting running back.

In the end, Taylor made his bed with that call and he’s going to have to live with it.