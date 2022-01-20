Zac Taylor Announces Big News For Divisional Round

Zac Taylor had good news to share on Thursday morning.

The Cincinnati Bengals are prepping for the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round this Saturday afternoon. Luckily for them they’ll have a key defensive player ready to go.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who suffered a concussion in the Wild Card round, was a full participant in practice on Thursday. He’ll play on Saturday.

Prior to exiting last Saturday’s Wild Card round, Hendrickson had a sack and forced fumble against the Raiders. Both plays proved huge in the Bengals’ playoff win.

Hendrickson is capable of wrecking havoc in the backfield. He recorded 14 sacks and 12 tackles during the season. His play will be crucial for the Bengals this weekend.

Stopping Derrick Henry, who’s expected to play, will be priority No. 1 for the Bengals. Many teams have tried, few have been successful.

If Cincinnati can somehow force the Titans to make Ryan Tannehill go out and win the game, the Bengals should be in good shape.

Zac Taylor vs. Mike Vrabel will be a fun matchup to watch.