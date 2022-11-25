Zac Taylor Announces Decision On Joe Mixon For Sunday's Game
The Bengals will be without Joe Mixon when they take on the Titans. Head coach Zac Taylor unveiled the star running back's status just moments ago.
This isn't a shocking announcement from the Bengals. It was reported by ESPN's Ben Baby that Mixon wasn't on the practice field this Friday.
Last Sunday, Mixon suffered a concussion against the Steelers.
Mixon has not practiced in any capacity this week. It's evident that he needs more time to get back to full strength.
Samaje Perine will most likely receive the bulk of the carries for Cincinnati this weekend.
It's tough to replace a player of Mixon's caliber. He's on pace to have well over 1,000 scrimmage yards this season.
However, the Bengals should feel somewhat comfortable with Perine in the lead role.
Perine stepped up when Mixon got knocked out of last weekend's game. He had 52 receiving yards, 30 rushing yards and three touchdowns.