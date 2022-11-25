Zac Taylor Announces Decision On Joe Mixon For Sunday's Game

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Bengals will be without Joe Mixon when they take on the Titans. Head coach Zac Taylor unveiled the star running back's status just moments ago.

This isn't a shocking announcement from the Bengals. It was reported by ESPN's Ben Baby that Mixon wasn't on the practice field this Friday.

Last Sunday, Mixon suffered a concussion against the Steelers.

Mixon has not practiced in any capacity this week. It's evident that he needs more time to get back to full strength.

Samaje Perine will most likely receive the bulk of the carries for Cincinnati this weekend.

It's tough to replace a player of Mixon's caliber. He's on pace to have well over 1,000 scrimmage yards this season.

However, the Bengals should feel somewhat comfortable with Perine in the lead role.

Perine stepped up when Mixon got knocked out of last weekend's game. He had 52 receiving yards, 30 rushing yards and three touchdowns.