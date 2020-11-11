The Spun

Zac Taylor Announces Injury Update For Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon walking into the tunnel.CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 7: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals is congratulated by fans as he walks off of the field after defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-17 at Paul Brown Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have a tough challenge ahead of them this weekend, as they’ll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. To make matters worse, it’s possible that Joe Mixon will be unable to play due to injury.

Mixon has missed the past two games for the Bengals due to a right foot injury that he suffered in Week 6. Fortunately for the Bengals, they have a very serviceable backup in Giovani Bernard, who had 62 rushing yards, 16 receiving yards and two total touchdowns in his last start.

Although the Bengals are coming off their bye week and Mixon had additional time off to rest his foot injury, it appears that Zac Taylor’s star tailback isn’t ready to practice just yet.

Cincinnati announced that Mixon did not participate in team drills during Wednesday’s practice. The next two practices will very much decided whether or not he suits up this Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Prior to the start of this season, the Bengals gave Mixon a $48 million extension. He’s been really productive when he’s on the field, totaling 566 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

A ton of pressure will be on Burrow to carry the offense against one of the best defenses in the NFL if Mixon is unable to play this Sunday. This also means Bernard could be in line for another heavy workload.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Steelers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from Heinz Field.


