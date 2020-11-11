Zac Taylor Announces Injury Update For Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have a tough challenge ahead of them this weekend, as they’ll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. To make matters worse, it’s possible that Joe Mixon will be unable to play due to injury.

Mixon has missed the past two games for the Bengals due to a right foot injury that he suffered in Week 6. Fortunately for the Bengals, they have a very serviceable backup in Giovani Bernard, who had 62 rushing yards, 16 receiving yards and two total touchdowns in his last start.

Although the Bengals are coming off their bye week and Mixon had additional time off to rest his foot injury, it appears that Zac Taylor’s star tailback isn’t ready to practice just yet.

Cincinnati announced that Mixon did not participate in team drills during Wednesday’s practice. The next two practices will very much decided whether or not he suits up this Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Zac Taylor injury updates: No team drills for Joe Mixon, Bobby Hart or Jonah Williams. They'll continue to watch their progress through the week. Trey Hopkins and Michael Jordan are good to go. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) November 11, 2020

Prior to the start of this season, the Bengals gave Mixon a $48 million extension. He’s been really productive when he’s on the field, totaling 566 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

A ton of pressure will be on Burrow to carry the offense against one of the best defenses in the NFL if Mixon is unable to play this Sunday. This also means Bernard could be in line for another heavy workload.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Steelers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from Heinz Field.