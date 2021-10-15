Zac Taylor Announces Joe Burrow’s Status For Sunday

Despite a precautionary trip to the hospital on Sunday night, Joe Burrow has officially been cleared for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 6 contest against the Detroit Lions.

After Sunday’s 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Burrow was transported to a local hospital for evaluation on a throat contusion he suffered during the game. Limited on “voice rest,” the second-year quarterback has yet to speak to media since sustaining the injury.

Head coach Zac Taylor has been a mouthpiece for his franchise QB though.

On Wednesday, Taylor said he expected Burrow to play against the Lions this weekend. On Friday, he confirmed that designation with “no concern at all.”

Zac Taylor said Joe Burrow will be good to go on Sunday, no concern at all with him — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 15, 2021

Aside from limitations to his voice, Joe Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough. And despite being listed on the team’s injury report, he’s notched full participation in both Thursday and Friday’s practices as well.

Taylor and the Bengals are no doubt relieved that Burrow, who missed much of his rookie season with a devastating knee injury, is good to go. Through five games this season, the 24-year-old rising star has logged 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions on an efficient 71.7 completion percentage.

Cincinnati will look to hand the Lions their sixth loss of the season on Sunday afternoon.

[Kelsey Conway]