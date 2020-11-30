Zac Taylor Announces Update On Joe Burrow

Later this week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take a major step in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor told the media this afternoon that Burrow will have reconstructive surgery this week. The rookie passer tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee, in addition to suffering other damage, in a Week 11 loss to the Washington Football Team.

At the time of his injury, Burrow was in the process of a record-setting first season. He recorded 300 or more passing yards in five of 10 starts while throwing 13 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

It remains to be seen if Burrow will be available for the start of the 2021 season.

Second-year backup Ryan Finley replaced Burrow in the loss to Washington, but third-string practice squad promotion Brandon Allen started yesterday against the New York Giants.

Allen completed 17-of-29 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and one interception against New York. He also lost a fumble on the first play of the Bengals’ final offensive series, which sealed the win for the Giants.

Cincinnati will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.