Zac Taylor Asked About A.J. Green’s Future With Bengals

A.J. Green missed the entire 2019 season with torn ligaments in his ankle. This offseason, Green will be an unrestricted free agent.

Many have assumed that the 31-year-old’s tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, but that might not be the case. There’s a chance he could resume playing for the Bengals in 2020.

At the Senior Bowl today, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked by RosterWatch what the plans are for Green. He indicated that the team wants him back.

Just asked Zac Taylor off podium if AJ Green was a priority for the #Bengals to bring back and he said he definitely is. Said he is back healthy and a huge weapon; says the plan is for him to remain in Cindy but there will have to be contract conversations this spring. — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) January 21, 2020

Taylor’s quotes this afternoon make sense when you consider the Bengals steadfastly refused to trade Green during the season. This decision seemed illogical, given his pending free agent status.

However, if the Bengals thought they wanted to sign Green to a long-term deal in the offseason, it makes sense that they were reluctant to send him elsewhere. Cincinnati is the only NFL franchise Green has ever played for.

From 2011-17, Green made seven straight Pro Bowls and was a three-time second team All-Pro selection as one of the top wide receivers in football. He topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of those seven seasons and recorded 964 in 10 games in the other.

It will be interesting to see the market for Green this offseason, considering his age and recent injury history. Could the Bengals get him for cheap? Or is he dead set on signing with another team.