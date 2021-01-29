Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Offers Update On QB Joe Burrow

After suffering both a torn MCL and ACL, Joe Burrow is trying to do the impossible and return for week 1 of the 2021 season.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered the gruesome injury 10 games into his impressive rookie campaign. Burrow threw for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing over 65 percent of his passes. Prior to the hit that knocked him out for the season, it looked like Cincinnati had found their franchise quarterback.

In a piece of good news for Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Burrow’s recovery is well on its way. While attending this week’s Senior Bowl, the 37-year-old spoke about the meeting process between him and his young star player.

“He’s been around quite a bit. He does everything he can possibly do right now. He’s adamant about that,” Taylor said per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “The last I saw him was probably two weeks ago, and everything’s positive. He’s obviously very positive about it. Everything seems to be on pace. I’m very careful to make predictions, but everything has been positive so far.”

“We haven’t necessarily been sitting down and talking. We’ve been busy interviewing coaches and our routine has not been normal at all, where we’re in the building from 8 to 5. It hasn’t been like that since the season ended. So there’s not some routine where we’ve been in on certain days when he comes in. It’s been more just phone conversations.”

Getting Burrow back will definitely give the Bengals an opportunity to improve off of their 4-11-1 record, but Taylor and company will also need to address some other positions. Their young quarterback obviously needs a better offensive line to protect him and additional young skill players wouldn’t hurt.

While Burrow focuses on getting back on the football field, Taylor and the Bengals can work on boosting the roster around him.