On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This immediately led to speculation about Joe Burrow’s status for his team’s Week 17 matchup.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed Burrow’s situation during this Monday’s press conference.

Taylor told reporters that because Burrow is vaccinated, he doesn’t have to test this week just because Allen tested positive. That is, of course, if Burrow remains asymptomatic.

Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow should not have to test this week in association with the Brandon Allen positive. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 27, 2021

Earlier this month, the NFL announced new testing protocols for fully vaccinated players who are asymptomatic. Under the new protocols, they are no longer subjected to weekly testing.

If a fully vaccinated player reports symptoms to their team, they will be isolated until they produce a negative test.

In this particular case, the Bengals shouldn’t worry about Burrow’s status for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs unless he starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Burrow is coming off the best game of his NFL career. He had 525 passing yards and four touchdowns in a convincing victory over the Ravens.

The Bengals will need another great performance from Burrow if they want to take down the Chiefs on Sunday.