Zac Taylor Has Update On Joe Burrow Following Bengals’ Latest Positive Test

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 05: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. This immediately led to speculation about Joe Burrow’s status for his team’s Week 17 matchup.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed Burrow’s situation during this Monday’s press conference.

Taylor told reporters that because Burrow is vaccinated, he doesn’t have to test this week just because Allen tested positive. That is, of course, if Burrow remains asymptomatic.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced new testing protocols for fully vaccinated players who are asymptomatic. Under the new protocols, they are no longer subjected to weekly testing.

If a fully vaccinated player reports symptoms to their team, they will be isolated until they produce a negative test.

In this particular case, the Bengals shouldn’t worry about Burrow’s status for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs unless he starts experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Burrow is coming off the best game of his NFL career. He had 525 passing yards and four touchdowns in a convincing victory over the Ravens.

The Bengals will need another great performance from Burrow if they want to take down the Chiefs on Sunday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.