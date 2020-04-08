Zac Taylor Provides Update On Bengals WR A.J. Green

Despite the fact he missed all of last season with an ankle injury, the Cincinnati Bengals placed their franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green before the start of free agency last month.

Cincinnati could have let the 31-year-old Green walk and hit free agency, but by tagging him, it makes it clear they want him back for at least 2020 and potentially beyond that. In order for the Bengals’ investment to pay off, Green must be healthy.

According to second-year head coach Zac Taylor, that appears to be the case. Taylor told reporters today that “everything’s been positive” with Green, who is currently working out in Atlanta.

Taylor said the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is “fully healthy.”

Zac Taylor on A.J. Green: "Everything's been positive with A.J. He's fully healthy." Said Green is working out in Atlanta. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 8, 2020

Even during last season, the Bengals and Taylor made it clear they wanted Green to be a part of the future in Cincinnati. The team never seriously entertained the idea of dealing him at the trade deadline and said publicly they wanted Green back.

“A.J. has been a big part of this team for a long time. Now that he’s healthy, I am excited to see what he will add to our offense this year,” Taylor said after the Bengals gave Green the franchise tag last month.

#Bengals announce they've used the franchise tag on A.J. Green. Zac Taylor: "A.J. has been a big part of this team for a long time. Now that he’s healthy, I am excited to see what he will add to our offense this year.” — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 16, 2020

Green was limited by injuries to only nine games in 2018. In his last full season (2017), he caught 75 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns.