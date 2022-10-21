Zac Taylor Offers Encouraging Ja'Marr Chase Update

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been dealing with a hip injury throughout this week. And yet, he'll suit up for this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Friday that Chase will be active for Week 7.

Of course, this is great news for the Bengals. Last week, Chase had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.

Chase will most likely face a lot of one-on-one coverage from Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell this Sunday. That should be an excellent matchup. It'll also give us a good idea of just how banged up the LSU star is at the moment.

Overall, Chase has 39 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns in six games this year.

The Bengals will try to get over .500 for the first time this season.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Falcons game is at 1 p.m. ET.