Zac Taylor Offers Injury Update For Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It was tough to tell by the way he was playing, but Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was actually dealing with an ankle sprain on Thursday night.

Higgins revealed that he sprained his ankle early on in the game. He briefly came out before returning to action.

Despite dealing with a tweaked ankle, Higgins had seven receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. He had a 59-yard score that really shifted momentum in Cincinnati's favor.

Fortunately the latest update on Higgins is very encouraging.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Higgins' ankle injury is "nothing major."

Higgins is having yet another steady season with the Bengals. He has 20 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns.

After starting the season off 0-2, the Bengals have rattled off back-to-back wins against AFC East opponents.

The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens next weekend in what should be a thrilling matchup.