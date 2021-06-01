Zac Taylor Reacts To What He’s Seen From Ja’Marr Chase

Just over a month ago, the Cincinnati Bengals selected an important pass-catching weapon for Joe Burrow in the first round of the NFL Draft. The organization in full rebuild mode took Ja’Marr Chase, reuniting the two LSU stars on the same team in the NFL.

In the short time that Chase has been in Cincinnati, he’s made a strong early impression.

Head coach Zac Taylor has been particularly pleased about the rookie’s ability to absorb information about the team’s offense. So far, the No. 5 overall pick has had no problem learning the X’s and O’s, which should bode well heading into Bengals training camp.

“Ja’Marr has been impressive. He picks it up really quickly,” Taylor said in a Tuesday press conference, per Pro Football Talk. “I know there’s probably some new terms that are crossover from some old terms he’s had that, like any young receiver, it takes a couple days to get adjusted to. But man, he gets lined up quick, he knows what to do, he’s got great hands. He’s everything we hoped he could be here through just the first couple of practices. But really excited to see when we can actually strap on the pads in training camp and see what his game looks like then.”

The Bengals will hope that Chase can soon become the top receiving option for Burrow, who will return this fall after a serious knee injury knocked him out for the latter half of his own rookie year. The two formed a dynamic duo when at LSU in 2019, so Taylor will try his best to recreate that partnership over the summer.

The Bengals will open up their 2021 season at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 12.

