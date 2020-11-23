Zac Taylor Reacts To Joe Burrow’s Injury Diagnosis

The Cincinnati Bengals are trying to pick themselves up and regroup following the season-ending injury suffered by quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow tore multiple ligaments and suffered “other structural” damage in his left knee in yesterday’s loss to Washington. The No. 1 overall pick is done for 2020 and it remains to be seen what his status for the beginning of 2021 will be.

Early reports indicate Burrow could be out 9-to-12 months as he recovers from surgery. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor did not speculate about whether or not Burrow will be ready for Week 1 next fall.

He did confirm that he isn’t overly worried about Burrow having to play games in 2021 without doing much, if any, offseason work.

“He’s an expert in missing an offseason and playing effectively,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow: "He's an expert in missing an offseason and playing effectively." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 23, 2020

We all want to see Burrow back on the field as soon as possible, but it is more important that he heals completely before he tries to play again. However long that takes, he must remain patient.

In the meantime, Cincinnati will move forward this weekend with Ryan Finley starting at quarterback against the New York Giants.