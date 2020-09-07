Zac Taylor Reveals When He Knew Joe Burrow Was Team’s Starter

It didn’t take long for Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to realize Joe Burrow would be the team’s Week 1 starter.

When Cincinnati drafted Burrow with its No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, it was clear the former LSU quarterback was the new quarterback of the franchise. In fact, it appears he’ll be the only rookie quarterback in the NFL to start for his team in Week 1.

Tua Tagovailoa will sit behind Ryan Fitpatrick with the Dolphins while Justin Herbert sits behind Tyrod Taylor with the Chargers. Burrow won’t have the benefit of playing backup and studying under a more-experienced quarterback. Instead, he’ll suit for the Bengals as their starter this upcoming Sunday.

Zac Taylor pretty much knew right away that Burrow was the team’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“I know that he was the starter the day he walked through the door, but he’s done everything to verify that for us and earn it,” Taylor said, via Saturday Down South.

Burrow himself isn’t letting the moment get too big for him, though. He’s treating everyday like it’s the Super Bowl as the Bengals gear up for their season-opener this Sunday.

“I’m going to attack every day like it’s Sunday, like it’s the Super Bowl, that’s how I’m going to approach it,” Burrow said.

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals begin their 2020 season this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.