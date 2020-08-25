Zac Taylor Shares How Bengals Players Are Reacting To Joe Burrow

At this time last year, Joe Burrow was gearing up for his second season with the LSU Tigers and rated out as a potential fourth-round pick in the NFL draft.

After leading LSU to an undefeated season, winning the national title and hoisting the Heisman Trophy in the process, Burrow became the presumptive No. 1 pick. Cincinnati wasted no time filling out the card, making Burrow the top pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Now, a few months later, Burrow is working to learn the Bengals’ system before the season kicks off. According to head coach Zac Taylor, the former Ohio State quarterback has a “full grasp” of the team’s offense.

That should come as no surprise, considering he picked up Joe Brady’s offense at LSU in just one offseason as well. Here’s what Taylor had to say about his young quarterback, via Pro Football Talk:

“He really breathes life into this offense, into this team. . . . He’s very confident; he’s not arrogant. I think the team believes in this guy right now, but again he’s earned that in the way that he’s gone about his work, the way he operates in the meetings, the way he communicates with his teammates on both sides of the ball. He’s filling into that leadership role as well as any young player can do right now.”

Burrow never lacked confidence at LSU and led the Tigers on a dominating run en route to a national title.

Now he’s hoping to turn around a Bengals franchise that hasn’t found a playoff win since 1990.