Zac Taylor Shares Injury Update On RB Joe Mixon

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night to move to 3-1 on the season. But in the process, star running back Joe Mixon suffered an injury.

Following the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an injury update on Mixon. He said that it appeared to be “a minor ankle injury,” but admitted he doesn’t know the proper diagnosis or timeline.

“I think it’s a minor ankle injury, I believe,” Taylor said, via the Bengals official website. “I would have to confirm. But he was moving around on it coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was.”

Mixon had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown prior to suffering his injury late in the fourth quarter. But his eight-yard run on his final play from scrimmage contributed to the Bengals’ game-winning field goal drive.

Through four games, Joe Mixon leads the NFL in rushing yards with 353 and carries with 83. He’s on pace for a career-year in rushing yards if he can keep up his 88 yards per game average

Injuries have been a huge obstacle for Mixon throughout his young NFL career. In his first four NFL seasons, he’s only appeared in all 16 games once. Last year he missed 10 games due to injuries.

Hopefully this latest injury isn’t the kind of thing that causes Mixon’s career yet another setback.

The Bengals have this Sunday off before playing the Green Bay Packers on October 10.