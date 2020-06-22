Zac Taylor Uses 2 Words To Describe Joe Burrow So Far

The Cincinnati Bengals like what they’re seeing from Joe Burrow so far.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’ll attempt to lead the Cincinnati franchise back to playoff contention. It’s his team now, as Andy Dalton was released and signed by Dallas.

It’s obviously still very early in Burrow’s career, but he’s already making a good impression in Cincinnati.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor used two words to describe what he’s seen from Burrow so far: “As advertised.”

When you’re a national title-winning, Heisman Trophy quarterback, “as advertised” is a pretty good description.

“He’s been great,” Taylor told Albert Breer of SI.com. “As advertised is the best way to put it. You can tell he spends a lot of time on his own being prepared with questions and he’s doing a great job taking ownership, which is important for a quarterback to do, and he’s doing everything he can to own this offense. Been really impressed with him, but not surprised.”

The Bengals have been doing remote learning this offseason in the wake of the pandemic. Burrow appears to have impressed in those sessions.

Cincinnati is set to open the 2020 regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13 at 4:05 p.m. E.T on CBS.