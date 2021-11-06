Look: 1 NFL Star Is Already Courting Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be officially placed on waivers until Monday, but the recruiting has already begun.

On Friday afternoon, Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for Beckham’s 29th birthday. At the end of his post, Miller mentioned that Beckham should join the Rams.

“Happy birthday @obj I love you man,” Miller wrote. “Frfr! Come to the @rams so we can chase this ring together!”

Beckham would need to clear waivers in order to join the Rams. That could happen, though, especially since any team that claims him off waivers would have to inherit his $7.25 million salary for the rest of the 2021 season.

The Rams don’t really have a need for Beckham, but head coach Sean McVay won’t rule out signing him.

“I don’t really – I mean, we’re not going to get into those kind of things,” McVay told reporters on Friday when asked about Beckham. “I would never say never on anything like that, so that’s where I’ll leave that.”

Los Angeles already has a great trio at wide receiver with Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Robert Woods. With that being said, it’s tough to envision a scenario where Beckham joins that receiving corps and accepts a minor role.

Beckham can be claimed off waivers on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. If he goes unclaimed, he’ll be a free agent.