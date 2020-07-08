1 NFL Team Reportedly “Out Of Bidding” For Jadeveon Clowney

Plenty of NFL teams would like to have a talented pass rusher like Jadeveon Clowney join their ranks (for the right price). But at least one NFL team appears to have been taken out of the running.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Cleveland Browns are now out of the bidding for the Pro Bowl pass rusher. Per the report, the team’s recent renegotiated contract of pass rusher Olivier Vernon has ensured his spot on the roster.

As a result, the team appears comfortable at pass rusher, and may feel no need to sign Clowney at a premium price. That said, the Browns reportedly lead the league in cap space for 2020 with over $40 million, according to OverTheCap. So it’s not like they can’t afford him this year.

But Jadeveon Clowney is widely believed to want top pass rusher money in any deal he gets. Considering that he’s coming off a season with just 3.0 sacks for the Seattle Seahawks, it may be a tough sell for some teams.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick by the Houston Texans in 2014 following a historic career at South Carolina.

After a slow start to his career, he broke out in 2016 as a star pass rusher on the league’s top defense. Clowney made his first of three straight Pro Bowls that year. But the Texans did not give him a contract extension.

Instead, the Texans placed the franchise tag on Clowney, and later traded him to the Seahawks in exchange for Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin and a third-round pick. He played out the 2019 season on the tag and became a free agent after the season.

Jadeveon Clowney will find an NFL team eventually, but it may not be at the price tag he wants for himself.