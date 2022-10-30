2 Browns Players Are Getting Mentioned In Trade Rumors

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline is two days away, and the Cleveland Browns have reportedly been getting calls about a couple of players.

This weekend, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that running back Kareem Hunt, who has wanted a trade for a while, could be had for a "fourth-round pick."

Fowler added that 2019 second-round pick Greedy Williams is also drawing interest.

"I'm told the Browns have received multiple trade inquiries from teams looking into cornerback help," Fowler said of Williams. "This is a guy who has big traits. Could help a team in the [defensive] backfield there."

Hunt, who is a free agent at the end of the season, would project as a worthwhile rental for a contending team.

Williams, who will also be a free agent this offseason, is a bit more risky. He missed the entire 2020 season and has played in only two games so far this year due to injury.

Still, Williams made 21 starts for the Browns in 2019 and 2021, and he has the pedigree of a second-round pick, so that will likely entice a team to take a chance on him.