2 Browns Players Have Opted Out Of The NFL Season

Several players in the NFL have opted out of the 2020 season over the past two days due to concerns about COVID-19. On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns learned that two of their offensive linemen will not play this fall.

The Browns announced that offensive guard Drew Forbes and offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck have opted out of the upcoming season.

Forbes was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He only appeared in one game last season, but he could have seen time this year if Joel Bitonio missed time.

As for Dorbeck, the team had him third on the depth chart at right tackle behind Jack Conklin and Chris Hubbard. It’s unlikely that he would have played during the regular season.

Players around the league have tough decisions to make this year. If they want to play football, they have to accept the risks that come with competing during a pandemic. If they want to opt out, it could cost them millions of dollars.

Regardless of the decision that each player makes this offseason, fans should be supportive. The fact that football might actually be played this fall is a huge win for the sports world.

There are six days remaining until the NFL reaches its deadline for players to opt out of the season, so more names could join the opt-out list very soon.