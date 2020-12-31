2 Browns Players Who Tested Positive Have Been Identified

The Cleveland Browns sit at 10-5 on the season and can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

Earlier this week, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will get the start. Pittsburgh reportedly plans to rest other starters as well.

That was good news for Browns fans, who know their team just needs a win to clinch a playoff berth. Unfortunately, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Browns organization this week.

Cleveland is dealing with COVID-19 issues for the second consecutive week. According to a new report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, two more Browns players tested positive for the virus today.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant are the two new players who tested positive.

#Browns LB Malcolm Smith and TE Harrison Bryant are the players who tested positive for COVID-19, per sources. Bryant was already isolated and on the COVID list after a high-risk close contact outside the building. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2020

Pelissero noted that Bryant was viewed as a high-risk close contact, so he had already been isolated from the team.

Last week, the Browns were hit hard by COVID-19 protocols. A close contact left the team without its four top wide receivers against the New York Jets.

Cleveland went on to lose that game, which put the Browns in a must-win scenario in the final week of the season.

Luckily all four of the wide receivers who missed that game should be back on the field this weekend.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.