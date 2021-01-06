2 Cleveland Browns Players Reportedly Cited For Drag Racing

Tuesday hasn’t been kind to the Cleveland Browns who have been dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier this morning, multiple players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the team. Among them is head coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joel Bitonio.

The three coaches and two players who tested positive won’t be able to play the Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As if that news wasn’t bad enough, two other Browns players found themselves in trouble with the law.

According to a report from ESPN, police cited rookie offensive lineman Jedrick Wills and wide receiver Rashard Higgins for drag racing.

Here’s more from ESPN:

According to the service report released by Westlake police, the two were pulled over just before 9:30 a.m. ET and were each written $124 tickets. Police also conducted a probable cause search in one of the vehicles for a suspected marijuana joint, according to the report. Police didn’t specify which vehicle had the suspected joint, and neither Higgins nor Willis was cited for it.

Higgins took to Twitter on Tuesday night to explain. The Browns wide receiver said that his “foot slipped,” in regard to the drag racing citation.

He also posted he “was tryna get away from Covid.” Higgins eventually deleted both tweets about the alleged incident.

Cleveland issued a statement about the alleged incident. “We are aware of the incident, will gather more information and handle this matter appropriately,” a team spokesman said.

Cleveland faces off against Pittsburgh on Sunday night.