2 Key Browns Players Returned To Practice Thursday

It looks like the Cleveland Browns defensive line will be at full strength this Sunday.

Both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney practiced on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Clowney did not end up playing against the Chargers last Sunday. He was a late scratch after experiencing knee soreness during pregame warm-ups.

The Browns defensive line will be close to full strength this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney, Takk McKinley and Myles Garrett all back practicing today pic.twitter.com/HGGudWPhi6 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 14, 2021

The Browns have an opportunity this Sunday against the red-hot Arizona Cardinals to prove they belong among the NFL’s best. They’re also looking to bounce back from a crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kevin Stefanski took the conservative route with a lead late in the fourth quarter against the Chargers last Sunday. On a critical third-and-nine play, he drew up a draw play to Kareem Hunt. The Browns couldn’t convert and had to punt the ball.

The Chargers drove down the field in a hurry and wound up scoring a touchdown just moments later to take a 47-42 lead. Cleveland couldn’t respond on the ensuing drive, ending the game in the process.

Stefanski admitted he felt “sick” about the conservative approach he took late in the game.

“In hindsight, I definitely wish I did something different,” Stefanski said on Monday, via Yahoo Sports. “This is where I have to put our guys in position to succeed, and I didn’t do that there and I’m sick about it.”

Stefanski can’t be conservative this Sunday against the red-hot Arizona Cardinals.