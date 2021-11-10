2 Notable People Made Recruiting Pitches To Odell Beckham

Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he’ll play football for the second half of the 2021 season, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz does have an update on two teams’ recruiting pitches.

Schultz said the Seahawks’ recruiting pitch for Beckham was led by quarterback Russell Wilson. The Saints’ pitch, meanwhile, was spearheaded by coach Sean Payton.

It makes sense for Payton and Wilson to reach out to Beckham. If they want the former All-Pro wideout to join their respective teams, they need to lay out a vision for how they’ll work together.

Sources say #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and #Saints HC Sean Payton both reached out to Odell Beckham, Jr. to make their respective recruiting pitches. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2021

Payton’s recruiting pitch could potentially persuade Beckham to take his talents back to Louisiana. After all, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk said there’s a “firm belief” in some circles that Beckham will sign with the Saints.

“There’s a firm belief in some circles that OBJ will end up with the Saints, who tried to trade for him before the deadline,” Florio tweeted on Wednesday. “The question is whether he’s comfortable with the QB situation and willing to take what the Saints can afford to pay.”

The Seahawks have also done their homework on Beckham. It’s tough to envision how he’ll fit in their offense since they already have DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at wide receiver, but it would be fun to see Beckham paired with Wilson.

As of now, there’s no timetable for Beckham’s decision.