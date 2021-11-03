2 Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.

The Spun

The Cleveland Browns haven’t officially parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr. just yet, but it sounds like suitors are already emerging for the former All-Pro wide receiver.

According to ESPN insider Jordan Schultz, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have shown interest in Beckham. Of course, they’ll need Beckham to be released in order to have a shot at acquiring him.

Saints and Raiders have displayed interest in Odell Beckham Jr., who has currently cut contact with HC Kevin Stefanski,” Schultz said. “The Browns could still release him, allowing him to then sign elsewhere. Even after his excused missed practice, I’m told OBJ plans to play Sunday.”

It’s not surprising to hear that New Orleans has interest in Beckham. Prior to Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline, the Browns and Saints discussed a potential blockbuster trade.

ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin said the Browns and Saints couldn’t agree on a workable deal because of how much money Beckham is owed the rest of the year.

The Raiders could also use another wide receiver since they just released Henry Ruggs III, who was involved in a car accident early on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of one person.

Beckham seems ready for a fresh start, but there’s no guarantee the Browns will release him. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports is reporting that Cleveland could burn a 53-man roster spot just to avoid waiving the veteran wideout.

