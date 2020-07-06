3 Favorites Named In Trade For Browns TE David Njoku

With NFL training camps are scheduled to begin in a few weeks, Browns tight end David Njoku is looking for a way out of Cleveland.

Last week, it was reported that Njoku has asked the Browns for a trade and that the team has been aware of his desire to be dealt for some time. A first-round pick out of Miami (Fla.) in 2017, Njoku was limited to only four games last season due to injuries.

Cleveland does have plenty of weapons at the skill positions, and Njoku was already behind wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the receiving pecking order. When the Browns signed free agent tight end Austin Hooper this offseason, it put more of a dent in Njoku’s workload.

According to the latest odds from Sportsline.com, the New England Patriots are the favorite (+300) to land Njoku. After that, the Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers are next in line at +400.

The full list of odds can be found below.

Patriots +300

Redskins +400

Packers +400

Jaguars +500

Panthers +550

Cardinals +600

Bears +800

Texans +900

Cowboys +1000

Despite Njoku’s desire to be traded, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington explained on Get Up! this morning why it might not be as simple as it sounds.

“He was a first-round pick,” Darlington said. “What can they expect to get now in a situation where he’ll ultimately have to get paid in a year? A late-round pick is the only thing that makes sense and I just don’t know why the Browns would be incentivized to do that. I understand the request for the trade. I don’t understand why the Browns would feel the need to necessarily pull the trigger on that.”

For his career, Njoku has caught 93 passes for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns in 36 games.