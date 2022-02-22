3 NFL Teams That Should Trade For Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry’s future with the Cleveland Browns is officially in question. On Tuesday morning, he announced that he told the team he would like to stay on the roster for the 2022 season.

“I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere,” Landry tweeted.

With only a year remaining on his deal, the Browns have an important decision to make this offseason. They can either ride his contract out, trade him elsewhere or release him.

If the Browns are willing to move Landry this offseason, there should be a few teams interested in acquiring him.

New England Patriots

The Patriots aren’t exactly swimming in cap space this offseason, but they could use another pass catcher to bolster their depth chart.

Landry wouldn’t just give Mac Jones another weapon, he’d provide a veteran presence in the wide receiver room. He could mentor talented receivers like Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers.

Indianapolis Colts

At some point, the Indianapolis Colts have to use their cap space. Outside of Michael Pittman, they don’t have another consistent playmaker at wide receiver.

T.Y. Hilton is past his prime, Parris Campbell has dealt with a lot of injuries, and Zach Pascal could leave in free agency. If the Colts add Landry to their offense, it would give Carson Wentz – or whoever is at quarterback next season – a reliable weapon over the middle of the field.

Los Angeles Chargers

Eventually, the Chargers will need to break the bank open just to keep Justin Herbert around for the long haul. For now, though, he’s under a rookie contract.

With Herbert under a rookie deal, the Chargers should use some of their $57 million in cap space to give their star quarterback another playmaker at wide receiver. We’ve seen the other team in Los Angeles go all in on adding weapons. Maybe it’s time for the Chargers to follow that same model.