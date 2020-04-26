4 Teams Named Contenders For Jadeveon Clowney After NFL Draft

As we head into another lull period now that the NFL Draft is over, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned.

The draft wasn’t exactly brimming with edge rushers, which could play to Clowney’s advantage. While teams like the Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers appeared to address that concern, not a ton of teams got significantly better at rushing the pass rusher after the past three days.

Bleacher Report identified four teams that could be in the market for Clowney now that the draft is over. Writer Paul Kasabian named the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in his latest piece.

Cap space is an important factor to consider, and the first three teams Kasabian named have that in abundance. Per OverTheCap, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Tennessee all have over $20 million in cap space left.

Seattle is the only one of the four who don’t look like they can afford Clowney, who is reportedly seeking between $17-18 million per year with a new team.

Unless Clowney brings down his price significant or the Seahawks make some tough cuts, that’s doesn’t seem to be happening.

All four teams have previously been linked to Clowney through various reports over the past month.

Where do you see Clowney signing for the 2020 season?