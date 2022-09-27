Look: 911 Audio From Myles Garrett's Car Accident Released

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident this Monday. On Tuesday afternoon, TMZ released the 911 calls that were made in regards to the crash.

The person who informed the police of the crash said a lady involved in the crash suffered an injury to her head. The caller referred to themself as Frank from Porsche Emergency Center.

A second caller, meanwhile, provided an update on what they were seeing at the scene.

"A girl left her car over here," the second caller said. "It's just one car. They lost control over here. They're both sitting outside."

It was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Garrett crashed his car after trying to avoid an animal on the road.

The photos of this crash were horrifying. Garrett's vehicle, a 2021 Porsche, flipped over and suffered severe damage.

Thankfully, it was announced that Garrett didn't break any bones in this accident.

Highway patrol have already said that the use of drugs or alcohol was not suspected at the scene. Nonetheless, this crash is under investigation.

There's still no update on Garrett's status for Week 4, albeit that should be the least of the Browns' concerns right now.