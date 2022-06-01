A 24th Lawsuit Is Reportedly Being Filed Against Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, it was reported that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing a 23rd lawsuit alleging sexual assault or misconduct.

Lost in the shuffle of that news was a statement from attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 23 women who have filed suit against Watson. Buzbee clearly stated that a 24th lawsuit will be filed in the coming days.

"I will be filing a 24th case soon," Buzbee said, via the Associated Press.

Buzbee did not provide any details about the new case. The first 22 lawsuits filed against Watson happened in 2021, while the 23rd was filed recently after the plaintiff saw Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of Watson's accusers, on a recent episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Watson has denied all of the accusations against him, including the most recent one on Tuesday.

"Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last year," the quarterback's lawyer Rusty Hardin said in a statement last night about the 23rd lawsuit. "She repeated the allegations on social media in August and he denied them then. The only thing new about her contentions is the embellishment making them more extreme than prior versions. Deshaun's denial remains the same."