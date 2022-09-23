A Browns Starter Was Injured In Pregame Warmups Tonight

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns suffered a loss before tonight's game even kicked off.

According to the team, starting safety Ronnie Harrison suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups. He is now questionable to play tonight.

The good news for the Browns is that even though Harrison started each of the first two games, he played less than 50% of snaps in both of them.

Still, if the fifth-year pro can't go, it is a blow to the team's depth.

The 1-1 Browns are hosting the 1-1 Pittsburgh Steelers in a rivalry matchup on Thursday Night Football.

You can catch the action right now on Amazon Prime Video.