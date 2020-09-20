Prior to Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was once again the subject of trade rumors.

The rumors seemed to perk up due to two things: Beckham’s quiet Week 1 performance and a report from former New York sports radio host Mike Francesa saying the Browns are shopping the dynamic wideout. However, the team is denying they are even considering moving the three-time Pro Bowler.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, talk of Cleveland trading Beckham is “totally not true.” The 27-year-old wide receiver is in his second season with the Browns after being acquired via trade from the New York Giants in March 2019.

After this season, Beckham has three years remaining on the five-year, $90 million contract extension he signed prior to the 2018 campaign.

Source: Cleveland Browns have no plans to trade Odell Beckham Jr. And they were and are adamant about it.https://t.co/hf3rL3G1CU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

While Beckham only caught three passes for 22 yards in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens, he hauled in four receptions for 74 yards in Thursday’s win over the Bengals, including a 43-yard touchdown connection from Baker Mayfield.

While the Browns seem to be intent on generating a more run-focused attack this season, they are continuing to insist Odell Beckham Jr. is a big part of the team’s present and future.

Cleveland hosts the Washington Football Team next Sunday.