Adam Schefter Issues Big Update On Browns’ Contact Tracing Situation

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns are going to be shorthanded on offense heading into tomorrow’s battle with the New York Jets.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, a group of wide receivers on the Browns have been deemed high-risk close contacts for COVID-19. As a result, they will not be able to travel to New York for tomorrow’s game.

Schefter is reporting that Rashard Higgins, Jarvis Landry and Donovan People-Jones are the three wideouts unable to play this weekend. There’s a possibility that Cleveland could also be without a tight end tomorrow afternoon.

The timing of this news is brutal for the Browns since they’re in the middle of a playoff push. However, they still have more than enough talent on offense to keep up with the Jets.

Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan People-Jones have been deemed High-Risk-Close-Contacts, per @mortreport and me. Browns awaiting further instruction but all three now could be out Sunday vs. Jets. https://t.co/TyMsq3IPhV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2020

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com just hinted at more players being ineligible to travel to New York. The team had to go through contact tracing protocols after a player tested positive for COVID-19 this Saturday.

At this point, it’s fair to wonder who will even suit up at wide receiver for the Browns. With the receiving corps depleted this weekend, Cleveland should give most of their touches on offense to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

On the bright side, the Browns have activated left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The talented rookie out of Alabama has been very impressive this season.

We’ll have more updates on this troubling situation in Cleveland when they’re available.