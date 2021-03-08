Adam Schefter Pours Cold Water On Blockbuster Odell Beckham Trade

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Odell Beckham Jr. is the subject of trade rumors heading into the offseason. But at least one blockbuster trade doesn’t appear to be happening.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter addressed rumors that Tom Brady might want Beckham for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Schefter made it clear that a trade might be too difficult due to his $15.8 million cap hit in 2021.

The Buccaneers currently have under $12 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com. But they can free up some space with a few savvy off-season moves.

To that end, Brady is reportedly working with the team to rework his own deal and free up more cap space. Though even if he cuts his 2021 cap hit in half, bringing in Odell Beckham in a trade would still make it hard for the Bucs to make other moves.

.@AdamSchefter says Tom Brady and the Bucs have "good momentum" toward a contract extension "that would tie him to Tampa for an even longer period of time." pic.twitter.com/Lf1r4vO1xV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 8, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr. played in seven games for the Cleveland Browns in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury. He had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns at the time.

The Browns wound up making the playoffs without him and upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round. Suffice it to say, the Browns may not feel that they need Beckham at his price tag to succeed.

A trade could very well happen in the weeks to come. But if it does, the Browns will probably make it with a different team than the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Will Odell Beckham be moved in a trade this offseason?