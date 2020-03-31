The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most active teams in the NFL during the offseason and free agency period.

Cleveland shelled out significant contracts to offensive lineman Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper. Not long after, the team landed a former first-round pick on a one-year “prove it” deal.

The Browns signed former Houston Texans corner Kevin Johnson to a one-year contract. Just a few days later, the Browns landed another former first-round pick, this time dishing out a two-year deal.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland signed former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn. The former first-round pick is reportedly set to earn $6 million, with a chance to get to $7 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns are signing DE Adrian Clayborn to a 2-year deal, per agent @blakebaratz, worth $6M with a chance to get to $7M. A solid veteran signing. pic.twitter.com/RgeSQ0RPkx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Clayborn out of Iowa with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

He spent four seasons in Tampa before landing with the Atlanta Falcons. After a brief stay with the New England Patriots, Clayborn went back to the Falcons on a one-year deal.

He started just one game for the Falcons during the 2019 season, but played in 15. Clayborn recorded four sacks in limited action and should provide Cleveland with solid depth along the defensive front.