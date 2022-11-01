Amari Cooper Has Brutally Honest Admission On Pass Attempt

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had a standout performance on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also had an egregious interception.

The Browns called a trick play for Cooper that allowed him to throw a pass downfield. It resulted in an easy interception for Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

Following the Browns' statement win on Monday night, Cooper commented on his first career interception.

"It was an abomination," Cooper told reporters. "It was terrible...don't have me throwing any more passes."

Cooper said his interception on Monday night has given him a newfound appreciation for quarterbacks.

“I was very excited,” Cooper added. “I saw it on film work a couple times. It was bad. Much respect to Jacoby and the other quarterbacks out there because they’ve got a touch position. I’m just going to stick to getting open.”

Cooper has been great for the Browns this season. He already has over 550 yards and five touchdowns.

That being said, the Browns may want to refrain from calling trick plays with Cooper.