Odell Beckham continues to find himself making headlines for all the wrong reasons. This time it around it could be very serious, as the New Orleans Police Department has obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Immediately after LSU defeated Clemson in the national championship on Monday night, Beckham handed out cash to a few players on the field. Joe Burrow revealed to Barstool Sports that he received money from the Cleveland Browns wide receiver.

That’s not the only issue that Beckham will have to deal with this week.

According to WDSU’s Travers Mackel, the New Orleans Police Department is issuing a simple battery warrant for Beckham because he allegedly made contact with a security guard inside the LSU locker room.

There’s video circulating on social media that shows Beckham involved in a bizarre exchange with a security guard.

Beckham appears to slap the security guard’s backside in the video.

NOPD issues simple battery warrant for Odell Beckham Jr., sources say https://t.co/4AmNj876VR — Travers Mackel (@TraversWDSU) January 16, 2020

The former LSU superstar certainly had fun celebrating in the locker room on Monday night. Multiple videos were taken that show him dancing with the players after the game.

Per multiple outlets, an arrest warrant has been issued for #Browns WR Odell Beckham. He is being charged with simple battery. He slapped the ass of a cop during #LSU's post-game locker room celebration. Happy Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WbD5NqNh7x — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 16, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how the NOPD handles this situation with Beckham.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.