Dan Orlovsky Names 1 NFL QB Set To Have A ‘Big Season’

Entering last season, after a promising rookie campaign and the acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr., expectations were sky high for Baker Mayfield.

Neither the Cleveland Browns nor their franchise quarterback lived up in his second year. The Browns, a trendy playoff pick, finished 6-10 on the year. Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions on the year. He only completed 59.2-percent of his throws, for a meager 7.2 yards per attempt.

Expectations for this year are far more muted. Not everyone is off the bandwagon though. The Browns had a nice, albeit more quiet, offseason, and are hopefully on more stable footing than they’ve had in some time.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky is still a Baker believer. This morning, he said that the former No. 1 pick is set for a “big season.”

I’ll say this again @bakermayfield is going to have a big season

-perfect scheme fit

-fixed the holes/flaws they had at OL

-will play with multiple TE’s on field

-the offensive line will play like an accordion-expanding the passing lanes off PA to help see@GetUpESPN — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 6, 2020

The Browns saw a top-down overhaul of the organization this offseason. Along with new general manager Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski takes over as head coach, after a long stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He helped turn Case Keenum into a star for a season, and has gotten decent production out of Kirk Cousins. Baker Mayfield will be the most talented passer he’s had in a while.

The offensive line issue was also a major one in 2019. Mayfield was sacked 40 times, and on seven-percent of his dropbacks, among the worst numbers in the NFL last year. He shares some of the blame of course, but an improved offensive line should go a big way. The team took Jedrick Wills out of Alabama with its first round pick, which should go a big way.

Nothing is ever given with the Cleveland Browns, but it would be fun for the league if they could finally break out and have at least some success.

[Dan Orlovsky]