Baker Mayfield Addresses Criticism For National Anthem Comments

Baker Mayfield has never been one to shy away from the media. He proved that on Friday, when the former No. 1 pick addressed a comment he made back in June about the national anthem.

In June, Mayfield posted a video of him working out with the caption: “work.” That post somehow inspired some fan to reply with “Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season.”

Mayfield quickly fired back at that fan, saying “Pull your head out. I absolutely am.” He received plenty of criticism for that remark, especially since it’s such a controversial topic among NFL fans.

When asked about the criticism he received over his previous comments, Mayfield said “Take your time. Take a second to get to know me. It’s a human rights issue.”

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield took some heat after saying he's "absolutely" kneeling during the anthem. Today, he says, no, he has no regrets in taking that stance, and for those questioning him: "Take your time. Take a second to get to know me. It’s a human rights issue." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 14, 2020

Shortly after Mayfield said that he’ll “absolutely” kneel during the national anthem, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray announced that he’ll also kneel this season.

Professional sports leagues around the country have shown solidarity by kneeling for the national anthem. MLB and NBA players have been showing their support in the fight against racial injustice since July.

With the NFL season a month away, fans should expect numerous players to kneel when the national anthem plays.

Truthfully, the fan base in Cleveland should be more concerned with how Mayfield performs this year rather than what he does during the national anthem. He’ll try to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season.

