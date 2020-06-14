Baker Mayfield Addresses Critics After Saying He’ll Kneel This Season

Baker Mayfield has laid pretty low this offseason, as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing second NFL season. He’s broken his silence, however, when it comes to his fellow players’ protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

In response to an Instagram comment earlier today, Mayfield confirmed that he plans to kneel during the national anthem ahead of games this year. As national protests continue on in response to the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others in recent years, NFL players are expected to protest in large numbers this season. Mayfield is one of the first starting quarterbacks to confirm that he will do so.

One commenter on a post of his asked him to “Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season.” Mayfield was very forward in his response. “Pull your head out (of the sand). I absolutely am.”

As expected, responses have been mixed. Baker Mayfield isn’t overly concerned about it. He followed up his comment with a longer post about his protest plans, and made it clear: he’s not concerned with losing fans over it.

“Everybody so upset about my comment doesn’t understand the reason behind kneeling in the first place,” Mayfield wrote on Instagram. “Nate (Boyer) and Kap came to an agreement that kneeling was the most respectful way to support our military while also standing up for equality.

“I have the utmost respect for our military, cops, and people that serve OUR country. It’s about equality and everybody being treated the same because we are all human. It’s been ignored for too long and that is my fault as well for not becoming more educated and staying silent.

“If I lose fans, that’s okay. I’ve always spoken my mind. And that’s from the heart.”

Nate Boyer, the former green beret-turned-NFL long snapper who advised Colin Kaepernick to kneel rather than sit on the bench during the national anthem when he began his 2016 protest, responded that he was a new Baker Mayfield fan as a result.

Mayfield is nothing if not fearless, and there will be some fans that are not happy about this. He’s always been a leader as well though, and his teammates definitely know that he’s with them after this bold statement.

