Baker Mayfield Addresses Possibility Of Playing vs. Steelers

Baker Mayfield sat out last Thursday’s game for the Cleveland Browns due to a shoulder injury. There’s no guarantee he’ll return to the field this Sunday to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the latest update on his status is promising.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Mayfield said that playing this Sunday is a possibility for him.

Mayfield initially suffered this injury to his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. He then re-aggravated the injury in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Browns didn’t really miss a beat without Mayfield on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos, as Case Keenum threw for 199 yards and a touchdown. However, that might not be enough against the Steelers this weekend.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield said playing Sunday is a possibility for him — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 27, 2021

If Mayfield does suit up this Sunday against the Steelers, it’s imperative that he doesn’t take any unnecessary hits to his shoulder.

At this point, Mayfield’s pain tolerance and range of motion will dictate whether he can suit up against the Steelers. The good news is that he’s expected to practice in some capacity this week.

Mayfield has been mediocre this season for the Browns, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,474 yards and six touchdowns. He has done a stellar job of avoiding turnovers, but he hasn’t really produced too many big plays in the passing game.

We’ll find out in the coming days if Mayfield will return to Cleveland’s starting lineup.