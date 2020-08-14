Baker Mayfield Has Honest Admission About 2019 Season

No team in the NFL entered the 2019 season with more hype than the Cleveland Browns. There was finally optimism surrounding the franchise because of Baker Mayfield, who broke the rookie record for most touchdown passes in 2018.

Analysts started labeling Mayfield as a dark-horse candidate to win the MVP last season. That didn’t happen at all, as the former No. 1 pick finished with less touchdowns and more interceptions in his second season compared to his first.

On Friday, Mayfield spoke to the media about several topics regarding the Browns. During his press conference, he didn’t hold back when discussing his sophomore season in Cleveland.

“Not having that success, not finding out what was working, I think I tried different ways of trying to have that success and I didn’t find it,” Mayfield told ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “So I lost myself in that, and I wasn’t able to be who I [need to be] for these guys on the team.”

The fact that Mayfield is taking all of the blame for his shortcomings in 2019 is a great sign for the Browns.

Several things went wrong for Cleveland last year. Sure, Mayfield’s struggles were thrusted into the spotlight, but the coaching staff didn’t exactly do its job either. Additionally, the championship expectations floating around the team didn’t help.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski is hoping he can quickly help the Cleveland Browns right all their wrongs from 2019. It all starts with getting solid play out of Mayfield though.

Judging off Baker Mayfield’s comments today, it sounds like he’s poised for a bounce-back season this fall.

