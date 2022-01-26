Baker Mayfield Announces Decision About Social Media

As he heads into what should be a pivotal offseason, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield announced he is taking a break from social media.

Mayfield posted on his Instagram story last night that he is taking a hiatus from social media “for the foreseeable future.”

“Gotta do what’s best to focus on me, my family and loved ones. Appreciate all the support. Time to get right,” he wrote.

This news comes after a trying season for the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield battled shoulder injuries since Week 2 and posted the worst stat line of his career.

He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum last Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield says that he’s getting off social media “for the foreseeable future…” #Browns pic.twitter.com/5El2Tcbt2L — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 26, 2022

Mayfield also reportedly received death threats late in the season, which his wife first discussed on Twitter.

“I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes,” Emily Mayfield wrote back in December. “Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

Baker himself downplayed the messages, dismissing the harassers as “keyboard warriors” making “empty threats.”