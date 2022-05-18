Baker Mayfield Announces Decision On His Football Camp

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Eventually, Baker Mayfield will be leaving the Cleveland area, whether the Browns trade or release him.

While that day hasn't come yet, Mayfield's annual youth football camp is already moving away. The quarterback announced this afternoon that his summer youth camp will be help in Norman, Oklahoma where he starred at OU.

The last few years, it had been held in Northeast Ohio, according to WKYC's Ben Axelrod.

It makes sense for Mayfield to make the switch. The event will be held on June 28 and by that point, he might no longer be a member of the Browns.

Even if Cleveland still does have him on the roster, that likely won't be the case come the start of the season. The Browns have seemingly shut the door on Mayfield ever playing for them again.

Deshaun Watson may wind up being suspended by the NFL, but if that happens, Cleveland would likely just go with Jacoby Brissett while Watson is sidelined.

Both Mayfield and the Browns need fresh starts without each other at this point.