Baker Mayfield Broke A 69-Year Browns Streak On Sunday

Baker Mayfield has been having a career day for the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans today. It’s not just one of his best days, it’s one of the all-time Browns QB days.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield just reached a milestone for the Browns that hasn’t been achieved in 69 years. With his four touchdowns against the Titans in the first half, he achieves a feat not matched since the late-great Otto Graham in 1951.

Graham had four touchdowns in the first half against the Chicago Cardinals on December 2, 1951. The Browns went on to win that game 49-28.

Much like Graham, Mayfield also did it on the road. But Mayfield isn’t the only one with a historic day in Tennessee today.

Baker Mayfield is the first #Browns QB since Otto Graham in 1951 to score 4 TDs in the 1st half — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 6, 2020

The Browns ended the first half with 38 points – the most they’ve scored on the road in franchise history.

If the Browns hold on to win the game – and at 38-7 there’s every reason to think they will – the Browns will get their ninth win, giving them their first winning season since 2007.

Life is good for the Browns right now and Baker Mayfield is a big reason for that. He’s having his best year in terms of touchdown percentage and interception percentage.

Perhaps the Browns finally have the franchise QB they have been searching for for so many years.

The Browns-Titans game is being played on CBS.