Baker Mayfield: Browns ‘Playing For’ Odell Beckham vs. Giants This Weekend

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants don’t share a conference, but there’s plenty of history between the two rosters. None is more obvious than Odell Beckham Jr., a former Giants star who was traded to the Browns ahead of last season to be paired with young quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham suffered a torn ACL in October, knocking him out for the season. It is the latest in a string of tough moments for the star receiver, who has struggled to really acclimate with the Browns since being traded. There is a growing stigma that the team is at its best without him in the lineup for one reason or another, which Baker Mayfield’s stats going back to his rookie year without OBJ seem to back up.

The two have a good relationship though, even if their on-field chemistry hasn’t flourished yet. Mayfield, who has thrived in recent weeks as the Browns look playoff-bound, says the team will be playing for their injured teammate on Sunday.

“This one would mean a ton to him,” Mayfield said of Odell Beckham Jr. this week, according to ProFootballTalk. “Not necessarily in a revenge way, but whenever you play a team that you are familiar with — I had the same thing in college going back and playing Texas Tech — it means a lot to you. We are going to play for him because he is one of our guys so we need to do that.”

The Giants will have plenty of motivation in this one as well. Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is on staff under Joe Judge, and will call plays with Jason Garrett in quarantine on Sunday.

“It’s kind of ironic. But truly, it’s just the next game.” Kitchens said, when asked about the serendipity of being installed as the play caller the week his new team plays his former one.

There is also the matter of Baker Mayfield dragging the team’s selection of Daniel Jones last year. He has since walked those criticisms way back, but it has to be on the minds of the Giants this week.

We’ll see if Jones, who has been nursing an injury over the last few weeks, will be able to go, or if Colt McCoy, a former Browns quarterback, will be in there for his own revenge spot.

