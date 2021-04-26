Baker Mayfield Shoots Down Narrative About Odell Beckham Jr.

Baker Mayfield wants to set the record straight. The Cleveland Browns were not better on offense without Odell Beckham Jr. last season.

In his second year in Cleveland, Beckham missed much of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 7. The Browns’ offense performed much better following a Week 9 bye, but Mayfield said today that was a result of the unit becoming more comfortable in first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski’s scheme rather than being better off without Odell.

“I told you guys during the season, when we had that bye week, we were able to truly sit down and kind of see what we were doing well, what we weren’t. And we were able to grow from there,” Mayfield told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “So timing-wise, it was unfortunate when the injury happened. But that’s why you see the growth from the first half to the second half of the year.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s because we’re not throwing to him. You look at you take one person off, you still have 10 other guys who are on the field. So it’s not about that. The narrative can be what it is, but we’re looking forward to getting back to work together.”

Mayfield went on to say that he is looking forward to Year 2 in the offensive system, this time hopefully with a healthy Beckham for 16 games.

In seven games last year, Beckham caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 72 yards and a score on three carries. He posted a receiving line of 74-1,035-4 in his first season with the Browns in 2019.