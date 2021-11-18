Baker Mayfield Choked Up Talking About Death Row Inmate

Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield got emotional on Wednesday when he was asked about Oklahoma inmate Julius Jones.

Jones, 41, is set to be executed on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT after nearly 20 years on death row.

Mayfield was asked about the situation during his media session on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback, who wore Jones’s name on the back of his helmet last season, began to get choked up when talking about the matter.

“Yeah, that is pretty rough to be honest with you,” Mayfield told reporters, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “That’s not something that’s easy to talk about. I’ve been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it is tough to think about. Tried and tried. It is a shame that it has gotten this far. We are 24 hours away. So, it’s tough. You know, hopefully, God can intervene, and handle it correctly and do the things he needs to do.”

Baker Mayfield teared up talking about Julius Jones, who will be executed in Oklahoma tomorrow on a murder conviction unless Gov. Kevin Stitt steps in to stop it. Baker has been a longtime advocate of Jones’ innocence. “Hopefully God can intervene…” pic.twitter.com/WCWO70hSo1 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2021

Jones’s fate lies in the hands of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. If the governor does decide to grant clemency, the 41-year-old’s sentence will be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Mayfield joined a number of other high-profile individuals to speak out about the situation in recent days. Kim Kardashian West and actors Kerry Washington and Mandy Patinkin also called upon Stitt to take action before Thursday’s scheduled execution.

Jones has spent nearly 20 years on death row after he was sentenced for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was shot in a carjacking. Just earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for the 41-year-old, according to CNN.

According to Cece Jones-Davis, director for the Justice for Julius campaign, Stitt’s office told community pastors this week that he was “in deep prayer” about the situation.